Asian Development Bank approves $225,000 for Baku Metro expansion support

3 April 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On March 24, 2025, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved technical assistance for the Baku Metro Expansion Support Project, Azernews reports, citing the ADB.

The project is financed through the Technical Assistance Special Fund, with a budget of $225,000.

The project aims to review the detailed designs and related documents, enhance project implementation capacity, and support institutional changes to improve sector governance. Additionally, it will provide guidance on ADB's guarantees, procurement, and other project requirements.

This initiative aligns with ADB's Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan (2025-2029), which focuses on sustainable urban transport and infrastructure development. Its technical assistance also supports the Greater Baku Green Transport Program.

ADB, founded in 1966, is a leading multilateral development bank working to promote sustainable, inclusive growth in Asia and the Pacific through strategic partnerships and innovative financial solutions.