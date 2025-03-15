Azerbaijan highlights importance of cooperation with ECO at meeting with Secretary General

15 March 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan values its collaboration with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and its member countries, and actively supports the expansion of cooperation across all sectors.

Azernews rweports, thiis was emphasized by Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, during a meeting with ECO Secretary General Asad Majid Khan on March 15.

Secretary General Khan expressed his satisfaction with Azerbaijan's active role in the organization and its efforts to promote initiatives that expand ECO's influence. The meeting highlighted the potential of ECO in enhancing cooperation among member states, particularly in areas such as trade, transport, finance, and tourism.

The importance of holding sectoral ministerial meetings, including those of finance ministers, and organizing business forums involving entrepreneurs from member countries, was also underscored. Furthermore, the role of the ECO Trade and Development Bank was discussed, with a focus on its enhanced participation in financing projects that foster regional trade, transport, and overall economic growth in member nations.