Azercell organizes "Book Club" event for women in correctional facility
Leading mobile operator hosts a literary discussion to celebrate International Women's Day
As part of its ongoing "Book Club" initiative aimed at fostering a culture of reading, Azercell held a special literary event on the eve of International Women's Day. Organized in collaboration with Correctional Facility No. 4 and the "Women’s Helpline Service," the event highlighted the role of literature in socio-cultural integration, personal development, and the enrichment of society.
Renowned actor, director, and screenwriter Alikhan Rajabov was the event’s special guest. Mr. Rajabov talked about the representation of women in Azerbaijani literature across different eras, from classical works to contemporary narratives. He also highlighted the importance of film adaptations in making literary works more accessible and engaging for a wider audience.
During the event, participants read poetry and excerpts from literary works, engaging in insightful discussions about the influence of literature on individual growth and social progress.
