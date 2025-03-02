Azernews.Az

Sunday March 2 2025

Azerbaijan's greenhouse production figures for 2024 revealed

2 March 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's greenhouse production figures for 2024 revealed

The highest production levels were recorded in the greenhouse farms of Absheron, Shamkir, Khazar, Salyan, Binagadi, Sabunchu, Kurdamir, Tovuz, Samukh, and Sabirabad regions.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more