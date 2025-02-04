Trilateral meeting planned to discuss Rasht-Astara Railway Project

4 February 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Representatives from the foreign ministries, transport ministries, energy ministries, and customs authorities of Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan are set to meet in the coming days to discuss the ongoing construction of the Rasht-Astara railway branch, part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, Azernews reports.

Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Russia, confirmed this development during an interview with TASS, noting that the three countries are planning a trilateral meeting with key officials from each ministry to assess the progress and set further plans for the project.

The ambassador also highlighted that a formal agreement for the project’s implementation is expected to be signed by March 2025. This marks a significant step in strengthening regional transportation links and facilitating trade between the three nations, promoting both economic growth and regional cooperation.

To recall, the Rasht-Astara railway is a key project aimed at enhancing transportation links between Iran and Azerbaijan, forming part of the larger North-South Transport Corridor. The railway will connect the Iranian city of Rasht to Astara in Azerbaijan, facilitating smoother and more efficient trade routes between the two countries, as well as connecting to broader regional markets. This project will enhance trade and logistics between Central Asia, Russia, and the Persian Gulf. It is expected to play a crucial role in boosting economic integration and transportation efficiency in the region, reducing transit times, and promoting economic development along the route.