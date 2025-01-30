Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss strengthening energy sector ties

30 January 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Pakistan held discussions on enhancing bilateral relations in the energy sector.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared this update on his X account.

“We had a productive meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Privatization, Investment Council, and Communications, Abdul Alim Khan, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations in the energy sector. We reviewed various topics on the agenda, including opportunities for cooperation in oil and gas, renewable energy, and energy efficiency,” the post said.

