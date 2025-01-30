Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss strengthening energy sector ties
Azerbaijan and Pakistan held discussions on enhancing bilateral relations in the energy sector.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared this update on his X account.
“We had a productive meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Privatization, Investment Council, and Communications, Abdul Alim Khan, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations in the energy sector. We reviewed various topics on the agenda, including opportunities for cooperation in oil and gas, renewable energy, and energy efficiency,” the post said.
In conclusion, the meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Pakistan’s Federal Minister Abdul Alim Khan marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties in the energy sector.
Both sides explored various opportunities for cooperation, focusing on oil and gas, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, which could pave the way for further collaboration in these crucial areas.
