Number of vehicles imported into Azerbaijan announced

26 October 2024 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

In the first eight months of this year, the number of vehicles imported into Azerbaijan has been revealed, Azernews reports.

From January to August 2024, the country imported 53,006 passenger cars, 5,465 trucks, and 165 buses.

It was reported that 54.7% of the imported goods were transported by road, 21.1% by air, 12.0% by sea, 11.6% by rail, and 0.6% by pipeline and electric transmission lines.

Additionally, it was noted that 36.3% of exports went to Italy, 14.6% to Turkey, 7.6% to Israel, 4.2% to Russia, 4.1% to the Czech Republic, 3.6% to India, 3.4% to Croatia, 2.4% each to Germany and Portugal, 2.2% each to Greece and the United Kingdom, 2.1% to Bulgaria, 1.9% to Georgia, 1.6% to Romania, 1.3% to Thailand, 0.9% to Tunisia, 0.8% to Indonesia, 0.7% each to the Netherlands and Ukraine, 0.6% each to Spain, the USA, Serbia, and Switzerland, while 4.6% comprised goods exported to other countries.

