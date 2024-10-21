Over 32,000 participants registered for COP29 in Baku as global interest grows

21 October 2024 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

According to current information, the number of participants who completed the relevant registration process for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22 this year, has exceeded 32,000, Azernews reports citing the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

It should be noted that the registration process for participation in the international climate conference began on June 24 of this year. The growing interest in attending the conference from various countries is reflected in the daily increase in registrants. Given that many delegations tend to apply for registration closer to the event, as is typical for COP events, these numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

The COP29 conference is set to be the main platform for shaping international climate policy and will serve as a center for discussions on the global fight against climate change. Final preparations are being made to welcome tens of thousands of representatives from around the world to Baku for these discussions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz