Pasha Holding CEO: AI boosts efficiency, but leadership remains key in business management

11 October 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Artificial intelligence enhances efficiency and speed, but leaders also play a crucial role in business management.

Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of "PASHA Holding" LLC, made this statement on the second day of the "INMerge" Innovation Summit organized by the institution he represents, Azernews reports.

"You can use artificial intelligence for good or bad purposes. Leadership comes with responsibility. When discussing artificial intelligence, people often ask, 'What about the individuals involved?' Every leader must understand that they are responsible for their people, whether in a company or in the public sector. If we cultivate strong leaders, the world will be a better place," he said.

It is worth noting that the "INMerge" Innovation Summit has been organized by "PASHA Holding" for the fourth time. The summit brings together innovators, investors, and influential leaders from sectors such as fintech, telecommunications, e-commerce, and more. "INMerge" also serves as a strategic networking hub, enabling participants to forge important partnerships, develop collaborations, and build international connections with regional leaders and innovators.

