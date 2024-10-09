Commissioner Hoekstra to attend Pre-COP Meeting in Baku as EU Mandate for COP29 awaits finalisation

9 October 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

European Union (EU) climate change commissioner Wopke Hoekstra will participate in the UN's Preliminary Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (Pre-COP29), to be held in Baku on October 10-11, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the European Commission.

It was noted that the meeting, taking place one month before COP29, will bring together ministers from around the world ahead of the official negotiations. It will activate discussions on climate finance, adaptation to climate change, and other important topics, serving as the main opportunity to prepare for a successful outcome at COP29, including the fulfilment of obligations.

"This meeting is also a key opportunity to pave the way for a successful COP29 outcome, focussing on climate finance, international carbon markets, adaptation to climate change, and following up on the COP28 commitment to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels."

The Commissioner will participate in the "Road to COP29" plenary discussion and three breakout sessions throughout the day on climate mitigation, adaptation to climate change, loss and damage, and the new collective quantified goal (NCQG) on climate finance.

It was noted that this week the EU Council approved conclusions related to climate finance, and the mandate for EU negotiations on COP29 is expected to be agreed upon at the Environment Council meeting on October 15.

The Commissioner will also give a keynote speech and participate in a panel discussion at a side event called ‘Roadmap to Mission 1.5,’ focussing on preparing the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for next year and aligning them with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Additionally, the Commissioner will have bilateral meetings with Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group; Yasmine Fouad, Egyptian Minister of Environment; Olga Givernet, French Minister-Delegate for Energy; and Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore. In the evening, he will take part in a ministerial dinner organised by the COP29 Presidency.

On Friday, Commissioner Hoekstra will attend plenary discussions focused on unlocking the potential of carbon markets via Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and advancing the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement. He will also meet bilaterally during the day with Jennifer Morgan, German State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action; Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment of South Africa; and Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan. The Commissioner’s trip to Baku will conclude with a meeting with civil society and a discussion with young students from ADA University during its Green Diplomacy Weeks.

