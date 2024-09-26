Azercell launches special campaign for university students in Garabagh

26 September 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the first operator to deploy mobile infrastructure in the liberated territories, continues to provide modern communication services to residents returning to these areas. In support of students pursuing their education in Garabagh, the leading mobile operator has introduced a special campaign.

As part of the campaign, students will receive a new Azercell Prepaid number and six-month access to the "SuperSən 10GB" tariff package, both free of charge. After this period, students can continue using the tariff for an additional year with a 50% discount rate.

"SuperSən 10GB" tariff includes 10 GB of internet per month, 500 minutes for countrywide calls, and free messaging on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

To take advantage of the campaign, students should approach the Azercell Mobile Customer Service in Khankendi (in front of Karabakh University) before November 30,2025, and present their ID card and student ID.

For detailed information about the campaign, please visit Azercell's official website.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC congratulates all students on the beginning of the new academic year and wishes them success in their studies!

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz