Chinese delegation explores investment opportunities at Alat Free Economic Zone

23 September 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A high-level delegation led by Shen Ying, Executive Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), visited the Alat Free Economic Zone and met with Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Authorised Body of the Zone, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Alasgarov provided the visitors with extensive information about the favourable environment created for investors in the Zone. He highlighted the Zone's strategic geographical location, unique legislative framework, land plots equipped with ready-to-use internal and external engineering and communication systems, and the comprehensive package of financial and non-financial incentives available to investors.

In response, Shen emphasised the Zone's strategic position and legislative advantages, as well as its well-developed infrastructure and supportive policies. She noted that this area is particularly attractive to investors, especially Chinese investors. She expressed hope that the Federation's members, many of whom are involved in high-tech manufacturing, would take advantage of these benefits and establish their own manufacturing facilities in Alat.

