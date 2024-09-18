Azerbaijan highlights five key principles at COP29

18 September 2024 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

During the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), five main principles were emphasised across the 14 initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan.

Elmar Mammadov, senior negotiator and co-leader of the Action Agenda Initiatives Team under the COP29 Presidency, mentioned this during his speech at the "Caspian Energy Forum" held in Baku, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan put forward 14 global initiatives within the framework of COP29. When these initiatives were launched, five main principles were taken into account. First, we aimed to determine the balance between the pillars of the climate agenda, including financing. The second principle involves analyzing the balance between raising ambitions and pragmatism.

The third principle is to balance the economic, social, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development goals. The fourth principle is that our initiatives include not only global but also regional issues. The fifth is to ensure harmony between people and nature," E. Mammadov emphasized.

