Number of people traveling to Azerbaijan by air increases
From January to August of this year, 2,335,130 people traveled to Azerbaijan by air from 39 countries, Azernews reports.
This represents an increase of 7 countries (21.8%) and 526,485 people (35.2%) compared to the same period last year.
During these eight months, the highest number of passengers came from Russia, totaling 639,458, marking a 30.2% increase from the previous year.
From Turkey, 577,254 people traveled to Azerbaijan, an 18.7% increase year-on-year.
The United Arab Emirates also made it into the top three with 298,614 passengers (+47.5%).
Following this, Georgia had 149,842 passengers (+40.5%), Saudi Arabia 86,030 passengers (+14.8%), Kazakhstan 71,233 passengers (+31.1%), India 71,582 passengers (+6.6 times), Italy 40,599 passengers (+2 times), Uzbekistan 38,041 passengers (-16%), Kuwait 36,746 passengers (+33.1%), and Qatar 36,186 passengers (+75.8%).
The top ten now includes India and Italy, with Israel (29,034 passengers, -4.5%) and Germany (21,803 passengers, -6.3%) being removed from the list.
In August alone, 378,248 passengers traveled to Azerbaijan, representing a 27.6% increase compared to the same month last year.
Additionally, last month saw 106,044 passengers arriving from Turkey, an 8% increase compared to August of the previous year.
