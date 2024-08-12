AZAL recommends purchasing air tickets from Baku to Nakhchivan and back in advance

12 August 2024 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Due to the upcoming end of the summer holidays and the start of the school year, an increase in demand for flights en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku is expected. Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, advises all passengers planning to travel on this route to purchase their tickets in advance.

Currently, more than 20 flights are operated daily en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku. If required, the number of flights in this direction will be increased.

During peak travel periods, passenger volume and flight demand are typically high. To secure the preferred departure time and avoid potential inconveniences, the airline strongly recommends that passengers purchase their tickets as early as possible.

It's important to note that civil aviation operations follow a specific plan that includes flight schedules, aircraft preparation, safety checks, and other essential tasks.

In July alone, AZAL operated 745 flights to Nakhchivan due to high demand, serving more than 85,000 passengers.

Flight tickets can be booked on the airline's official website www.azal.az, via the mobile app or purchased at AZAL ticket offices.

For any additional questions, passengers can contact the call center via email at [email protected] or reach out through WhatsApp at +994(55) 204 65 54.

---

