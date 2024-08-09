"Startup" certificate was awarded to 3 more SMEs

9 August 2024 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

To date, 164 SMEs have been awarded "Startup" certificates, Azernews reports.

The Expert Council, established by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) for issuing these certificates, recently convened to review six new applications. As a result, "Startup" certificates were granted to three SMEs: Cibpay LLC, which offers a multifunctional online payment platform; Optima Business Solutions LLC, known for its online platform for managing and signing electronic documents; and IkhtisasSech LLC, which facilitates the admissions process for educational institutions.

The "Startup" certificate provides a three-year exemption from profit or income tax on revenue generated from innovative activities.

Micro and small businesses with projects in the development stage are encouraged to apply for a "Startup" certificate. Application forms, required documents, and detailed criteria are available at: [https://smb.gov.az/az/nav/startap-sehadetnamesi](https://smb.gov.az/az/nav/startap-sehadetnamesi).

