Permanent employment contracts in non-oil private sector increase

5 August 2024 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In the past five years, the number of permanent employment contracts in the non-oil private sector has increased by 79%.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared this information on the "X" social network, Azernews reports.

"In the last five years, the number of permanent employment contracts in the non-oil private sector has risen by 79%, equating to 426,000 new contracts. This significant change in the labor market is due to economic growth, the establishment of new enterprises, investment-driven projects, and an incentive-based tax policy," Jabbarov noted in his post.

Over the past 5 years, the number of permanent #laborcontract-s in the private sector of the #nonoil industry has surged by 79%, resulting in 426,000 new contracts. This positive shift in the labor market is a result of growth-oriented tax policies, the launch of new ventures,… pic.twitter.com/iBGI59mEAZ — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) August 5, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz