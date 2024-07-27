Azerbaijan increases export of goods to US

27 July 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

In the first half of this year, the total trade volume between Azerbaijan and the United States reached $436.5 million, marking a 73% increase compared to the previous year, which was $184.1 million, Azernews reports, citingthe State Customs Committee.

Azerbaijan exported products worth $164.4 million to the U.S. in the first six months of this year. This amount is $159.3 million, or 31.8 times, more than last year’s figures.

The value of products imported from the U.S. to Azerbaijan was $272 million, reflecting a $24.8 million increase, or 10.1%, compared to the previous year.

During the reporting period, trade with the U.S. accounted for 2% of the country's total trade turnover, which is 1.04 percentage points higher than the previous year.



