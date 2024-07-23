Vietnam shows strong interest in Azerbaijani food products, says ambassador

23 July 2024 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

There is significant enthusiasm in Vietnam for Azerbaijan’s food products, according to Shovgi Mehdizade, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a recent meeting with Azerbaijani and Vietnamese entrepreneurs, Ambassador Mehdizade highlighted the expanding opportunities for trade between the two countries.

Ambassador Mehdizade revealed that Vietnam is keenly interested in importing a range of Azerbaijani food products. "Vietnam has shown a strong interest in sourcing meat products from Azerbaijan," he noted. “Additionally, there is considerable demand for Azerbaijani pomegranates and pomegranate products, as well as tea, cherries, and plums.”

The ambassador also emphasised that Vietnam is looking to diversify its imports by exploring new opportunities for Azerbaijani products. “Beyond food items, Vietnam is interested in expanding its import portfolio to include products from Azerbaijan's processing industries,” he added.

The ambassador also noted that the trade relationship is not one-sided. “Vietnam exports a variety of goods to Azerbaijan, including electronics, marine products, and food items,” he said. “This exchange underscores a growing economic partnership between our countries.”

Furthermore, Ambassador Mehdizade pointed out Vietnam’s keen interest in the Middle Corridor—a key international trade route linking Asia and Europe. “There is substantial interest in the Middle Corridor within Vietnam,” he explained. “Vietnam is exploring opportunities to leverage this corridor to export its products to new markets.”

This dialogue between Azerbaijani and Vietnamese entrepreneurs reflects a broader trend of increasing economic collaboration between the two nations. As both countries look to strengthen their trade relations, there are promising avenues for expanding the exchange of goods and fostering mutual economic growth.

---

