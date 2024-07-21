It's great to see Shusha being restored, Kazakh CEO

21 July 2024 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

This is the first time I am in this beautiful holy land - the city of Shusha. It's great to see the city being restored.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Bekzat Zhusip, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan "Gazkontent" Joint Stock Company, said these words during his speech at the 1st meeting of the Executive Committee of the Alliance of Turkish News Agencies held within the framework of the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum.

Emphasizing that several events were held at the initiative of colleagues at Anadolu Agency, Bekzat Zhusip pointed out that he recently organized "Journalism during the war" training in Turkiye.

"We should organize such projects on the example of Turkiye, which will further strengthen our relations," he said.

---

