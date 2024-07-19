Minister Babayev highlights surge in unskilled workers

19 July 2024 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"Today, there is a large number of unskilled labor in the labor market."

Azernews reports that Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev made this statement during his speech at the opening ceremony of the final stage of the fourth "Yukselish" competition.

The minister emphasized that adapting human potential to contemporary demands is the primary objective of the state.

"In line with the demands of the modern era, new requirements are emerging for existing professions and qualifications. Over the next 10 years, the labor market will see the displacement of 85 million jobs due to the influence of artificial intelligence. However, this will also lead to the creation of 97 million new jobs that demand modern skills."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz