New stations to assess surface water in liberated territories: Deputy Minister

19 July 2024 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Vugar Karimov, announced at a recent working group meeting on environmental issues in Aghdam that 11 automatic hydrological stations have been established across 10 rivers to evaluate surface water resources in the liberated territories, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Karimov highlighted that in addition to these hydrological stations, 5 automatic meteorological stations, 4 radio-ecological stations, and 2 agro-meteorological stations have also been installed and are now operational.

These facilities are essential for a comprehensive study of the hydrometeorological conditions in the region.

It should be noted that the agenda of the meeting included discussions on several critical environmental topics, such as implementation of environmental requirements, biodiversity research and conservation, and solid household waste management in liberated territories.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz