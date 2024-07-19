Electric line to be built in Azerbaijan's Zangilan

19 July 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"Azerishiq" Open Joint Stock Company has announced a tender for constructing a 35 kV electric transmission line to enhance the external power supply to the Jahangirbeyli settlement in the Zangilan district, Azernews reports.

The project aims to strengthen the electricity infrastructure in the region, ensuring a reliable power supply for the settlement. The tender's estimated budget amounts to 2,315,928 manats.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure and utilities in the Zangilan district, following recent developments and needs in the area.

After the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, along with demining operations in Zangilan, reconstruction and restoration work also continued. Infrastructure restoration works are being successfully carried out in the region. Life has returned to Zangilan.

The return of IDPs to the territories liberated from occupation began with this district. So, last year, former IDPs were returned to Aghali village, which was rebuilt based on the concept of a "smart village" in the district. The resettlement of residents to their eternal villages began in July of this year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz