Agdam Industrial Park welcomes new LLC as its latest resident

15 July 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

"Garabagh Feed Factory" LLC has been officially designated as a resident of the Agdam Industrial Park, Azernews reports, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency.

The agency announced that the new enterprise will focus on producing high-quality poultry feed. With an investment of 12.4 million manats, the factory is expected to create 80 jobs.

In addition to catering to the domestic market, the company also plans to explore export opportunities for its products.

At a press conference reviewing the achievements of 2023, Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, revealed that more than five new enterprises are set to commence operations in Agdam Industrial Park within this year.

---

