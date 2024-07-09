"KOB FEST" fair to be held in Sheki

9 July 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

The 'KOB FEST' exhibition and sales fair will take place in Sheki city, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy

It has been announced that the 'KOB FEST' exhibition and sales fair will be held from July 18-20, facilitated by KOBIA.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) interested in showcasing their products and services at the fair can apply by July 15 through the Agency's website. To participate in 'KOB Fest - Sheki,' applicants should specify this event in the designated section of the form available at: https://smb.gov.az/az/contact-form/exhibition-form/1.

Micro and small entrepreneurs can participate in the fair free of charge, as all expenses will be covered by state support.

The main objective of the 'KOB FEST' exhibition and sales fair is to promote products and services offered by SMEs, thereby enhancing their sales opportunities. Additionally, the fair aims to support the sale of products from business entities, artisans, and creative individuals from vulnerable population groups. It also seeks to foster business connections by bringing together producer and supplier companies on a unified platform. A cultural and entertainment program will complement the fair's activities.

