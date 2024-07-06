Orders to Azerbaijan on Chinese online travel platforms surge significantly
Following Azerbaijan's introduction of a one-year visa-free regime for Chinese citizens on July 3, interest in Azerbaijan-related tourism products on Chinese online travel platforms has surged dramatically, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%