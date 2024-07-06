Azernews.Az

Saturday July 6 2024

Orders to Azerbaijan on Chinese online travel platforms surge significantly

6 July 2024 13:06 (UTC+04:00)
Orders to Azerbaijan on Chinese online travel platforms surge significantly
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Following Azerbaijan's introduction of a one-year visa-free regime for Chinese citizens on July 3, interest in Azerbaijan-related tourism products on Chinese online travel platforms has surged dramatically, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more