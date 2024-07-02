2 July 2024 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) welcomes Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen relations with Nicosia, aiming to enhance ties with all Turkish states, particularly in law and mediation cooperation, Azernews reports.

This statement was made by Özdemir Berova, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Tatarstan, during a meeting with a delegation from the Turkic World Mediators Union, including representatives from Azerbaijan's Mediation Council.

Minister Berova praised Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis for establishing a working group on inter-parliamentary relations with TRNC, underscoring Nicosia's commitment to its relationship with Baku. "We adhere to the spirit of 'One nation, three states'," Berova affirmed.

The Minister of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus also announced that the Turkic World Mediators Union fully supports the initiative to establish the Rauf Denktash International Mediation Institute, named after the founder and first President of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus.

He highlighted that cooperation among lawyers and mediators from Turkish states will promote unified standards in judicial law across the Turkic world.

During their visit to Nicosia, the Turkic World Union of Mediators delegation met with Okan Donangil, advisor to the President of the Republic of Macedonia, Bertan Özerdag, Chairman of the Supreme Court, and Sarper Altınok, Chief Prosecutor. They also held discussions with Ilkan Varol, Commissioner for Human Rights of TRNC.

