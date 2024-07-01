Minister Mammadov encourages investors to explore economic zones in Azerbaijan, Bulgaria

1 July 2024 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

At the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in Baku, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov invited Bulgarian transit operators and logistics companies to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan has emerged as a reliable hub in Eurasian transport and logistics. Our sea ports, airports, railways, and highways integrated into international corridors like the East-West and North-South provide significant advantages for expanding trade relations," Mammadov highlighted.

"The Middle Corridor serves as a secure link connecting Europe with Central Asia and China, offering a dependable transport route. The newly established Alat Free Economic Zone within this corridor aims to foster modern industrial enterprises and export-oriented products. I encourage investors to explore the opportunities available in economic zones both in Azerbaijan and Bulgaria," he added.

Minister Mammadov highlighted ongoing significant investments in Azerbaijan's "green energy" sector, in collaboration with foreign investors.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's pivotal role in Europe's energy security, underscoring its reputation as a reliable partner. "Our energy cooperation with Bulgaria is robust," Mammadov noted, citing recent developments such as SOCAR's office opening in Sofia and a memorandum signed under the "Ring of Solidarity" initiative, reflecting a strong commitment to deepening bilateral ties in this vital sector.

