Economy Minister discusses bussiness opportunities with CEO of Purcari Wineries [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has discussed bussiness opportunities with CEO of Moldova's Purcari Wineries company Victor Bostan, Azernews reports.

During our meeting with Victor Bostan, the CEO of #Moldova's "Purcari Wineries" company, held in #Shusha, we discussed the #business opportunities in the liberated territories, explored potential cooperation, and reviewed prospects for establishing a winery.#EconomyAz pic.twitter.com/odl9yIwu74