Georgia's ambitious highway project to Azerbaijan border nears completion

29 June 2024 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of the new Tbilisi-Sagarejo (Kakheti) expressway, extending to the Azerbaijani border, is progressing rapidly and is set to be completed in 2024, Azernews reports, citing Report.

The ministry stated that this new highway will substantially improve road safety and significantly reduce travel times.

The Tbilisi-Sagarejo highway is a crucial component of the main road connecting Tbilisi with the Kakheti region, as well as part of the transit corridor linking Azerbaijan's northwestern region.

The project, entirely funded by the Georgian state budget, comes with a hefty price tag of 527.2 million lari (just over $188.3 million).

