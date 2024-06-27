Number of bank cards in Azerbaijan increases

27 June 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

At the end of May, the number of payment cards in circulation within the systems of banks and 'Azerpocht' LLC increased by 191 thousand compared to the previous month, totaling 17,867,000 cards, Azernews reports.

