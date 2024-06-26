ADB President and Azerbaijani officials discuss future cooperation at Ministry meeting

26 June 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

At a recent meeting held at the Ministry of Economy, the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Azerbaijani officials discussed the ongoing and future cooperation between ADB and Azerbaijan, including their work within the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa to review their 25-year partnership and discuss future plans. Minister Jabbarov highlighted the importance Azerbaijan places on collaborating with international financial and economic institutions, particularly the ADB. He acknowledged the Bank's support in areas such as energy, infrastructure, management, and private sector development, emphasizing the significance of further deepening this productive cooperation.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa reiterated the Bank's commitment to supporting Azerbaijan, particularly regarding the upcoming COP29. He noted that joint initiatives and projects would significantly contribute to the country's rapid development.

The discussions covered various cooperation opportunities, future plans, and other mutual interests within the framework of the ADB's CAREC Program.

