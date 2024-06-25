Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 25 2024

Volume of Azerbaijan's international postal shipments decreases

25 June 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of Azerbaijan's international postal shipments decreases
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January-May of this year, the value of international postal shipments in Azerbaijan was 27 million 408 thousand US dollars, and the volume was 109.6 tons, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more