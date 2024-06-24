Azerbaijan secures carbon credits for small hydropower plants

24 June 2024 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

"AzerEnergy" OJSC has applied to two foreign companies to purchase carbon certificates for seven small hydroelectric power stations located in Kalbajar and Lachin, Azernews reports, citing "AzerEnergy" OJSC.

"Chirag-1", "Chirag-2", "Soyugbulag", "Qamishli", and "Meydan" in Kalbajar district, as well as "Mirik" and "Garykishlaq" small hydropower plants in Lachin district, were addressed earlier this year. This was done in collaboration between "AzerEnergy" OJSC and "SOCAR Trading" to obtain carbon certificates and participate in the voluntary carbon credits market.

The applications for the seven small hydropower plants were reviewed by the "Global Carbon Council" in Qatar and the "Gold Standard" in Switzerland, and field audits were scheduled as part of the registration process. An audit company was engaged to conduct these field audits, which were carried out by an expert visiting Azerbaijan for three days starting on June 10.

It is projected that the operation of these seven small hydroelectric power stations, currently in the registration process, will prevent the emission of 45,000 to 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually.

This project, set to be implemented in recently liberated territories, represents one of Azerbaijan's initial ventures in the voluntary carbon credits market.

