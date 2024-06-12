Azercell helds another event dedicated to ESG [PHOTOS]

12 June 2024 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator successfully held another event dedicated to ESG principles. The event, titled "Sustainable Development: Challenges and Solutions," was attended by industry experts, representatives of government organizations, businesses, and NGOs.

In her keynote speech, 'Sustainable Development Goals and the Current Situation in Azerbaijan,' Kanako Mabuchi, the head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, emphasized the transformative power of mobile communication. She highlighted how this tool, crucial for achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, is significantly shaping societal development.

"Actors of the telecommunications sector are key contributors to sustainable development, making technology more accessible to the most vulnerable populations. For instance, over the past seven years, more than 2 billion people worldwide have gained access to the internet through mobile phones. This, in turn, has helped reduce the digital divide and facilitate access to information resources," noted Kanako Mabuchi.

The panel discussion organized as part of the event included participation from Nigar Arpadarai, the member of Milli Majlis and UN High-Level Climate Change Champion at COP29, Samir Mamedov, head of the UN Global Compact in Azerbaijan, and Shirin Aliyeva, Azercell's Chief Legal, Ethics, and Compliance Officer.

In her speech, Nigar Arpadarai spoke about global trends in ESG, the current state and prospects of sustainable development worldwide, and the COP29 summit, which will be held in Baku this year.

Samir Mamedov discussed the collaboration opportunities between the public and private sectors in sustainable development initiatives in Azerbaijan and the local business approach to ESG.

Shirin Aliyeva presented the leading mobile operator's ESG report to the event participants and shared detailed information about the company's activities in sustainable development. Shirin Aliyeva noted that Azercell's ESG report is a testament to the operator's responsibility towards its partners in ensuring transparency and sustainable development, which is the foundation of Azercell's strategic goal of “Easing connectivity, empowering lives!".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz