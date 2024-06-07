Azernews.Az

Friday June 7 2024

Azerbaijan witnesses surge in non-oil revenue, revisions in state budget reflects national priorities

7 June 2024 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan witnesses surge in non-oil revenue, revisions in state budget reflects national priorities
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In the first four months of 2024, Azerbaijan's economy saw a significant surge in non-oil and gas revenues, marking a pivotal shift in the nation's fiscal landscape.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more