Azerbaijani FM foresees clean energy cooperation with Pakistan ahead of COP29

At a press conference alongside Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the prospects for enhanced cooperation in "clean" energy between Azerbaijan and Pakistan ahead of COP29, Azernews reports.

Bayramov expressed optimism about the forthcoming 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan joint intergovernmental commission, scheduled for later this year in Islamabad. He emphasized that this meeting would provide a significant boost to economic cooperation, inviting Pakistani business representatives to explore the opportunities presented by international transit corridors passing through Azerbaijan and the Baku International Sea Trade Port. He also mentioned the advantageous conditions and privileges offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone for Pakistani partners.

Moreover, Bayramov underscored the importance of the direct air connection between the two countries in fostering tourism and people-to-people exchanges. Currently, there are six weekly flights from Baku to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. He noted that last year, Azerbaijan welcomed 55,000 Pakistani tourists, with an expected number of 20,000 in the first four months of 2024.

Looking ahead to COP29, slated to be held in Azerbaijan in 2024, Bayramov emphasized that this event would offer additional opportunities for collaboration in "clean" energy and the transition to a "green" economy.

