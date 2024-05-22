Hungarian ambassador highlights Azerbaijan's role in European energy diversification

22 May 2024 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamas Torma, highlighted Azerbaijan's increasing significance in diversifying Europe's energy resources during the ADA University event "Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Action: European and Regional Perspective", Azernews reports.

He emphasised Azerbaijan's potential in supplying renewable energy sources, electricity, and energy carriers to the European Union (EU).

Torma underscored the importance of strengthening existing energy infrastructure interconnections to enhance the EU's energy security and diversify energy resources. He noted that such efforts would benefit Hungary and the EU as a whole.

Furthermore, Torma highlighted Azerbaijan's pivotal role in the "green energy" project, which aims to supply renewable energy sources to Europe. He mentioned upcoming routes connecting Azerbaijan and Georgia through Albania and Hungary, facilitating the transfer of energy resources to the EU.

Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, emphasised the significance of the upcoming COP29 event in Baku, slated for November. She described it as an opportunity for countries to make crucial collective decisions on various issues.

"In such conditions, when the participants of the climate conference gather in Baku in November, they will make a number of important collective decisions. All this indicates the global character of this event," she stressed.

Andreeva stressed that COP events are interconnected and form the foundation for future discussions. She highlighted the common goal of limiting global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius, underscoring the urgency of climate action.

“COP29 will also form the basis or starting point for some of the discussions at COP30. But there is clearly another common goal: to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees," V. Andreeva added.

Zoltan Salai, Deputy Head of the EU Representation in Azerbaijan, affirmed the EU's collaboration with the Azerbaijani government to ensure the success of COP29. He expressed the EU's readiness to provide support and plans for effective COP goal implementation, particularly in advancing climate policy in transportation, industry, and environmental sectors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz