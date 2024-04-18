Azercell hosts the GSMA M360 Eurasia in Baku for the second time

18 April 2024 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

M360 Eurasia 2024 returns to Baku, bringing together industry leaders to drive regional transformation

Azercell is pleased to announce its sponsorship of GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024, set to take place in Baku on May 15-16. The event will be hosted with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This year M360 Eurasia will again convene in Azerbaijan executives from leading mobile and vertical sectors, as well as regulatory figures across the region to explore how the mobile industry can foster the power of digital through partnerships, thus paving the way for sustainable innovation and continuous progress.

Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of Azercell, said: “The rapid transition from a process- to a data-driven world presents unparalleled opportunities for reinvention and growth. As Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, we recognize our crucial role in shaping the country's digital ecosystem. Therefore, Azercell is honored to host this prestigious event in Baku, which we believe will serve as a platform for discussions and collaboration opportunities for better future.”

The first day's agenda will focus on unlocking the power of digital and accelerating the ongoing digital transformation in CIS countries and the neighboring regions. Key topics of discussion will include the Role of Generative AI and Digital DNA among others. The second day's agenda will kick off with a focus on commitment to the ESG agenda, further steering the world toward a greener, safer and more connected future. Anticipating COP29, the event will spotlight the critical convergence of digitalization and climate action, followed by industry leaders discussing Next-Generation Networks and exploring comprehensive approaches to cybersecurity across the digital value chain.

Considering the previous edition's impressive attendance from 29 countries and territories, consisting of 30% senior decision-makers and 45% non-telco attendees, the event is on track to attract a similar audience.

Registration for the event to be held 15th and 16th May at JW Mariott Absheron Baku, is now open on the GSMA M360 Eurasia Registration Page.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz