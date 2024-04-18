Azernews.Az

Thursday April 18 2024

Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction escalates

18 April 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction escalates
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction on April 18, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more