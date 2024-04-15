Unveiling of COP29 logo announces to public

15 April 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

The logo for the 29th installment of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) has been unveiled to the public, Azernews reports.

This unveiling occurred during the inaugural press briefing held at the headquarters of COP29.

The logo, which embodies various initiatives under the presidency of COP29, was designed to evoke ecological consciousness and Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, emphasising the significance of natural resources. It integrates symbols of a buta, a leaf, and water droplets.

Inspired by Azerbaijan's historical and cultural legacy, the buta motif encapsulates themes of sustainability and innovation while bridging past and future narratives. The amalgamation of butas symbolises unity, with the droplets representing diverse elements: flora and fauna, air and wind, water, energy, and the universe.

The COP29 logo underscores the essential link between humanity and the environment, advocating for environmentally mindful actions and tangible outcomes.

