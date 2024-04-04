Baku metro increases passenger transportation

4 April 2024 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

In the first quarter of this year, Baku Metropolitan JSC transported 53.5 million passengers, Azernews reports.

The company noted that this is 1.6% more compared to the same period last year.

However, subway passenger traffic decreased by 3.8% compared to the first quarter of 2019 before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A total of 18.4 million people of the quarterly indicator fell to the share of March and 496 thousand of them are concessionary or free passers.

The most passengers were transported on March 7 (848,934 ), and the least on March 20 (272,984 people).

Last month there were 15 working days. More than 700,000 passengers were transported every working day, except for the 19th of the month. The average daily transportation was 758,499.

