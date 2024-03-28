Azernews.Az

Thursday March 28 2024

Central Bank of Azerbaijan reduces discount rate

28 March 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reduces discount rate
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to reduce the discount rate by 0.25 percentage points from 7.75% to 7.5%, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more