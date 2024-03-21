Azerbaijan notes decrease in umber of countries conducing trade operations

21 March 2024 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

In January-February of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with 138 foreign countries, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

According to the information, this is 17 countries or 11% less than the same period last year.

It should be recalled that within 2 months, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries worth 7 billion 227 million US dollars. This is 0.8% more than a year ago.

Exports accounted for 4 billion 780 million US dollars of foreign trade turnover, and imports accounted for 2 billion 447 million US dollars. In the last 1 year, export increased by 5.8%, while import decreased by 7.7%. As a result, a positive balance of $2,333 million was created in foreign trade. This is 24.8% more than the year.

---

