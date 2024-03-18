Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss realization of the economic potential between two countries [PHOTOS]

18 March 2024 13:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss realization of the economic potential between two countries
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijani and Iraqi officials discussed the existing economic potential of the two countries, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.

The post reads that as part of a visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Iraq, President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid received the delegation. The meeting heard the relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq are developing in the directions determined by the heads of state, and the possibilities of realizing the existing economic potential were reviewed.

