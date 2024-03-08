Azernews.Az

Friday March 8 2024

Azerbaijan's chestnut import decreases

8 March 2024 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
In 2023, Azerbaijan imported 1,006 tons of chestnuts worth 2 million 35 thousand US dollars from abroad, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

