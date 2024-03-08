Azernews.Az

Friday March 8 2024

Price of seed potatoes imported to Azerbaijan increases

8 March 2024 13:59 (UTC+04:00)
Price of seed potatoes imported to Azerbaijan increases
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In 2023, Azerbaijan purchased 10,414 tons of seed potatoes worth $4,96m from foreign countries, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more