Azerbaijan reveals export value of cars from Europe

28 February 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)
In 2023, the export of passenger cars and other motor vehicles intended for the transportation of less than 10 people from the countries of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan increased by 44.9% in terms of value compared to 2022 and reached a record 250 million euros, Azernews reports.

