Azerbaijan reveals export value of cars from Europe

28 February 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In 2023, the export of passenger cars and other motor vehicles intended for the transportation of less than 10 people from the countries of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan increased by 44.9% in terms of value compared to 2022 and reached a record 250 million euros, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.