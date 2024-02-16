Azernews.Az

Friday February 16 2024

Positive balance in Azerbaijan's trade turnover increases

16 February 2024 13:38 (UTC+04:00)
Positive balance in Azerbaijan's trade turnover increases
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries totaled 2 billion 986 million US dollars in January, which is 9.2% less than in the same period of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more