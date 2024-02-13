Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 13 2024

Investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows by 37%

13 February 2024 16:39 (UTC+04:00)
Investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows by 37%
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

In January this year, AZN 1 bln 553 mln or 37.4% more funds were directed to fixed capital in Azerbaijan than in the same month last year, Azernew reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more